Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 9.0% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $181,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,008,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357,418. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

