Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 113,400 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of EnLink Midstream worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $2,843,000. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,299 shares of company stock worth $123,389 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

ENLC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 2,430,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

