Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,976 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 3,842,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

