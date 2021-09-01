Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 63,229 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 535,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

