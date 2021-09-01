Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,091 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 47,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,766 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,072,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,171,922. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

