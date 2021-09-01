Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $417.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,067. The company has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.