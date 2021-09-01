Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,558 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. 3,525,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

