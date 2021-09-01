Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,297 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,246. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.1683 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

