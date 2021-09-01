Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNG stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.29. 977,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $90.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

