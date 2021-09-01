Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $247.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,344 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $247,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $275.85. 840,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

