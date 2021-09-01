Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up about 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after buying an additional 252,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 183,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 979,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

EWA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,685. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

