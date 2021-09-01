Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $84,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,119. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.