Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $415.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,819. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $416.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

