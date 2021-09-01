Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,956,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,010. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

