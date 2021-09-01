Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 118,701 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $23,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000.

Shares of PULS remained flat at $$49.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 330,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,137. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78.

