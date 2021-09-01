Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 12,731 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. 8,754,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

