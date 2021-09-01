Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.60. 3,330,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,563. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

