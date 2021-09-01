Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 874 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $41,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.66. 152,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $195.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $212.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

