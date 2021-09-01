Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.62. Caterpillar reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $210.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

