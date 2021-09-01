CBC.network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $150,678.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $150,678.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.21 or 0.00853265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049422 BTC.

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

