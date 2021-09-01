CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,509. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

