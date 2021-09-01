CBRE Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 40,486 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,547% compared to the average volume of 717 call options.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after acquiring an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after buying an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,490,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $97.35. 1,557,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

