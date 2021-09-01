CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,552 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of CDW worth $162,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.36. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $201.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

