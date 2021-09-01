CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $203.25

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $203.25 and last traded at $199.08, with a volume of 1693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in CDW by 123.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CDW by 246.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in CDW by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

