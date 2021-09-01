Celo (CELO) Market Cap Tops $1.78 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $428.15 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 87.4% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00011936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00067818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00135633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00161196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.16 or 0.07604958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,668.42 or 1.00109683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.01003580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

