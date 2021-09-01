Cementos Argos S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4742 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of CMTOY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Cementos Argos has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Cementos Argos SA is a subsidiary of Grupo Argos SA

