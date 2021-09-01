CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 159.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,490 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of CEMEX worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,387 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 327,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 250,045 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,099,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

CEMEX stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.