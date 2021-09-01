Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 91,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

