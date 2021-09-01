Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

