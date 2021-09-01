Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

CENTA opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

