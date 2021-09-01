Ceres (CERES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $90,986.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $192.73 or 0.00388654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00134456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00159546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.63 or 0.07656021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,692.15 or 1.00205753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.04 or 0.00994227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,800 coins and its circulating supply is 7,800 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

