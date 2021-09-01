Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

