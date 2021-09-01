Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.52

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 4023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 61,387 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 326,908 shares of company stock worth $8,174,769 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

