CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.98 Million

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report sales of $30.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.95 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $118.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of CEVA opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -321.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

