CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 8th

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s (NASDAQ:CFFEU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 614,750 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $10,889,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $8,533,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.