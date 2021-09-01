CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Holdings Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. 672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,105. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

