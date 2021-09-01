Chainlink Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Chainlink has a market cap of $13.29 billion and $1.84 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $29.60 or 0.00061261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00129319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.63 or 0.00849744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00151632 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

