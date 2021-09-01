Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.40. 44,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 35,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSBR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Research analysts predict that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

