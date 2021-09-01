Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.40. 44,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 35,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSBR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
About Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)
Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.
