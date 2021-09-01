Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 202,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE CHRA opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.24% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $542,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,576 shares of company stock worth $905,108. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

