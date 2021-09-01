ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,825,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,294. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

