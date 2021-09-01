Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director George Massaro Sells 2,539 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.66. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $447.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

