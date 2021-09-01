Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post sales of $64.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.84 million and the highest is $65.37 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $34.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $204.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.35 million to $204.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $276.25 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $585.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

