CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Hits $0.0835 on Top Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $150,778.08 and $16,068.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00159129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.56 or 0.07470738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00095815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.00998388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars.

