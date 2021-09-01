Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $95.59. 604,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,442,249. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $184.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

