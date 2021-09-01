Chia Network (XCH) Hits One Day Volume of $27.30 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $352.77 million and approximately $27.30 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $222.96 or 0.00459599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00136012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00161260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.19 or 0.07448134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,435.24 or 0.99843130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00823199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.01005077 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars.

