Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Chimera Investment worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 1,125,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 550,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after buying an additional 498,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 476,288 shares in the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.