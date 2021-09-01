Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMRX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $612.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.