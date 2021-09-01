China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.47 Per Share

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.4742 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98.

China Petroleum & Chemical has decreased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years.

SNP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 152,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have commented on SNP shares. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

