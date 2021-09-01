China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.2652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

China Resources Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

