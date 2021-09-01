China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of China Yuchai International worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.